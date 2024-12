Bradley Lowery has been named chief administrative officer of Ascension St. Thomas Highlands Hospital in Sparta, Tenn.

Mr. Lowery most recently served as administrator at Atmore Community Hospital in Alabama, according to a Dec. 13 Ascension news release.

St. Thomas Highlands Hospital is a 60-bed facility offering services including emergency care, rehabilitation and behavioral health. It is part of Ascension St. Thomas, a 16-hospital system within St. Louis-based Ascension.