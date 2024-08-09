Arrowhead Regional Medical Center taps new CNO

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center has selected Sharon Brown, MSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer, the Colton, Calif.-based hospital said in an Aug. 8 LinkedIn post.

Ms. Brown has worked at the hospital since 2000, most recently as interim chief nursing officer. From April 2022 to July 2023, she served as CNO at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley, Calif., before returning to ARMC.

In June, ARMC also named Andrew Goldfrach its new CEO.

The medical center is a 456-bed teaching hospital affiliated with the California University of Science and Medicine.