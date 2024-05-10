California hospital names new CEO

Colton, Calif.-based Arrowhead Regional Medical Center has named Andrew Goldfrach CEO, effective June 1.

In his new role, Mr. Goldfrach will join the board of directors for the California Association of Public Hospitals and Health Systems. He will also join the Board of Trustees for the California University of Science and Medicine in Colton.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Goldfrach served as COO of the hospital for more than four years, according to an Arrowhead Regional Medical Center May 9 news release.

He also served as the CEO of University Hospitals Avon (Ohio) Rehabilitation Hospital.

ARMC hospital director William Gilbert has shared plans to retire in May, the release said.