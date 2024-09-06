Dr. Cameron Mantor named OU Health chief physician executive

Cameron Mantor, MD, has been named chief physician executive of Oklahoma City-based OU Health and president of OU Health Partners.

Dr. Mantor will oversee clinical initiatives and collaborate with clinical and administrative teams, setting the standard for provider success, according to a Sept. 6 news release from the health system.

Dr. Mantor, who has served in the position on an interim basis since January, has nearly 30 years of experience at OU Health. He has held several leadership roles, including chief medical officer for the hospitals and as vice chair of the Department of Surgery at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine in Oklahoma City.

In addition to the new role, Dr. Mantor will continue to serve as vice chair of the Department of Surgery in the OU College of Medicine and as a professor in the Division of Pediatric Surgery.