Michigan hospital names CEO

Lorenzo Suter, BSN, was named president and CEO of McLaren Oakland in Pontiac, Mich., part of Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care, according to a hospital news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Suter will begin his new role on Sept. 8, succeeding Tracey Franovich, RN, who served as interim president and CEO of McLaren Oakland after transitioning to the same role at McLaren Macomb in Mount Clemens, Mich.

Mr. Suter has held executive leadership positions in healthcare, including CEO of UnityPoint Health-Sioux City (Iowa).

He also previously served as CEO of Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind., COO of 623-bed Baptist Medical Center in San Antonio, and vice president of operations at 427-bed MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, Ill., according to the release.