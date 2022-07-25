Alabama, Iowa hospital CEOs exit

The CEOs of UnityPoint Health-Sioux City (Iowa) and Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula, Ala., have exited their roles.

Lorenzo Suter abruptly left his role as CEO of UnityPoint Health-Sioux City, The Sioux City Journal reported July 21. The reason for Mr. Suter's departure was not provided, according to the report. He had led the hospital since July 2021.

Leah Glasgo was named interim CEO of UnityPoint Health-Sioux City. She previously served as interim leader after the departure of the hospital's previous president and CEO in 2020.

In Alabama, Lynn Mergen resigned as CEO of Medical Center Barbour, The Eufaula Tribune reported July 24. He left the role for a new position as CEO of Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw, Ind. He'll begin the new position on Aug. 8.

Mr. Mergen had led Medical Center Barbour since February 2020.