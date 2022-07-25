Medical Center Barbour CEO Lynn Mergen steps down

Lynn Mergen is resigning as CEO of Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula, Ala., according to a report published July 24 in The Eufaula Tribune.

His resignation is effective July 26, and he will begin his new role as CEO of Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw, Ind., effective Aug. 8.

Mr. Mergen has helmed Medical Center Barbour since February 2020.

During his tenure, the hospital has implemented outpatient infusion services, added orthopedic services and expanded telehealth services, according to the report.

Before coming to Medical Center Barbour, Mr. Mergen was CEO of Tulsa, Okla.-based Hillcrest Hospital South.