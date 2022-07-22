UnityPoint hospital CEO abruptly departs

The CEO of UnityPoint Health-Sioux City (Iowa) is no longer with the hospital, effective immediately, The Sioux City Journal reported July 21.

The reason for Lorenzo Suter's departure was not provided, according to the report. He had led the hospital since May 2021.

Leah Glasgo was named interim CEO of UnityPoint Health-Sioux City. She previously served as interim leader after the departure of the hospital's previous president and CEO in 2020.

"Leah will partner closely with Sue Erickson, chief operating officer, and the Sioux City senior team to support our Sioux City region as we determine next steps regarding a search for a new, permanent CEO," UnityPoint said in an internal communication obtained by The Journal. "We recognize this type of change can be very challenging. However, Leah is very familiar with our Sioux City market and cares deeply about the Sioux City team and our UnityPoint Health family."



