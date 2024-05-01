McLaren Health hospital names new president, CEO

Tracey Franovich, RN, has been named president and CEO, of Mount Clemens, Mich.-based McLaren Macomb Hospital, part of Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health, effective May 5.

Ms. Franovich succeeds Tom Brisse, who retired earlier this year.

Brian Balutanski, controller for McLaren Health Care Corporate and former CFO of McLaren Macomb, has served as hospital interim president and CEO since Mr. Brisse retired, according to a May 1 news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Franovich currently serves as president and CEO of Pontiac, Mich.-based McLaren Oakland and will work with hospital leadership during the transition as the hospital finds a permanent successor.





