WVU Medicine Hospital names chief medical officer

Michael Stitler, MD, has been appointed vice president and chief medical officer of WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals in South Charleston, W. Va.

Dr. Stitler's appointment is effective July 15. He succeeds Matthew Upton, MD, who is retiring after 29 years with Thomas Hospitals. Dr. Upton will assist with the transition process through the end of August, according to a WVU Medicine news release.

In his previous role as associate medical director for Southern Operations at WVU Medicine, Dr. Stitler led emergency medicine operations for affiliated hospitals in southern West Virginia.

WVU Medicine Thomas includes two hospitals in the region.