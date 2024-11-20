WellSpan appoints COO, chief strategy officer

York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health has promoted Cindy Fruitrail to executive vice president and chief strategy officer, and Kasey Paulus, RN, to executive vice president and COO.

Ms. Fruitrail joined WellSpan in 2020 and previously served as senior vice president and chief of staff, according to a Nov. 20 news release.

Ms. Paulus, a dyad partner to Anthony Aquilina, DO, joined WellSpan in 2021 as chief nursing officer at WellSpan York Hospital. Most recently, she served as the health system's senior vice president and chief nursing executive.