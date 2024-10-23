NYC Health + Hospitals' flagship facility names chief medical officer

NYC Health + Hospitals has named Amit Uppal, MD, as the next chief medical officer at its flagship Bellevue Hospital.

Dr. Uppal, currently chief quality officer at the 851-bed hospital, will step into the CMO role Jan. 6. He has worked at NYC Health + Hospitals – the nation's largest public health system – since beginning his medical career in 2008.

"Dr. Uppal has served Bellevue with distinction in a number of leadership roles over the past fifteen years," William Hicks, CEO of Bellevue,, said in an Oct. 23 news release. "[He] has overseen the medical intensive care unit, critical care services, and most recently the hospital's quality department. He has consistently focused on improving patient outcomes, patient safety, and health care equity."

Dr. Uppal will succeed Nate Link, MD, who has served as CMO since 2012.

Dr. Link plans to remain active at Bellevue through at least 2036. He will see patients on a periodic basis and offer administrative support to Dr. Uppal through the transition period.