Arkansas health system CEO resigns

Gary Paxson is resigning as president and CEO of Batesville, Ark.-based White River Health to pursue another career opportunity.

Mr. Paxson has served as CEO since 2018 and will leave the health system after a transition of responsibilities in August. He joined White River Health in 2012 as chief information officer and held several executive roles before being selected as CEO in 2018.

Chris Steel, MD, director of anesthesia services for the system, will serve as interim CEO while the board begins a search for a permanent leader. Dr. Steel has served as anesthesia director since joining the system in 2011, but has also served as chief of staff and chief medical officer.

"The decision to accept a new position was not an easy one," Mr. Paxson said in a July 24 news release. "WRH is a wonderful organization which I have had the privilege to serve for 12 years. I am confident that the dedicated board, leaders and staff will continue to work diligently to serve local communities for years to come."

White River Health is an independent, nonprofit system with two hospitals, outpatient facilities, primary care and specialty physician practices serving North Central Arkansas.