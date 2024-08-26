UF Health hospital taps chief quality officer

UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Fla., has tapped John Hollingsworth, MD, as chief quality officer. He stepped into the position Aug. 26.

Dr. Hollingsworth joins UF Health from NorthShore University HealthSystem where he served as chief of acute care quality and patient safety, according to his LinkedIn profile. Northshore University HealthSystem is part of Evanston, Ill.-based Endeavor Health, which also comprises Edward-Elmhurst Health, Northwest Community Healthcare and Swedish Hospital.

At UF Health Shands, Dr. Hollingsworth will collaborate with staff in clinical risk management, patient experience, and accreditation and clinical analysis to drive advancements in care quality. He succeeds Nicole Iovine, MD, PhD, who had been serving as interim chief quality officer. Dr. Iovine will continue in her role as epidemiologist for the health system.