Indiana health system exec to retire after 35 years

Columbus (Ind.) Regional Health's executive vice president and chief medical officer, Tom Sonderman, MD, plans to retire in 2025 after 35 years with the organization.

Dr. Sonderman has served as CMO for 21 years, according to a Sept. 23 news release sent to Becker's. He joined the organization in 1989 as an emergency physician and has held multiple leadership roles throughout his tenure. One of his key accomplishments includes co-founding Emergency Physicians Inc-Columbus, a medical group that has provided emergency services to the health system for more than 30 years.

When Dr. Sonderman retires March 31, Lee Kiser, MD, will step into the CMO role.

Columbus Regional Health serves a 10-county region in southeastern Indiana and is anchored by the 225-bed Columbus Regional Hospital.