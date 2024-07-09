Arizona system taps revenue cycle VP

Tucson (Ariz.) Medical Center has named Ashley Teeters vice president of revenue cycle, according to a July 8 post on her LinkedIn page.

She joins Tucson Medical Center from UChicago Medicine, where she served as an executive director, according to her LinkedIn page. She previously served as associate director of revenue cycle for Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest Baptist Health.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities and experiences that have led me to this point, and I look forward to contributing to the exceptional health care that TMC is known for," Ms. Teeters said in her post.