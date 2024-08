Brian Denton was named president and CEO of Savoy Medical Center in Mamou, La., effective Sept. 9.

Mr. Denton has more than 24 years of healthcare leadership experience, most recently serving as president and CEO of Weatherford (Okla.) Regional Hospital, according to an Aug. 20 LinkedIn post from the hospital.

Mr. Denton's areas of expertise include strategic planning, physician relationships and diplomatic communications, the post said.