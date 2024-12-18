Penn State Health CFO to retire

Paula Tinch, CFO of Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health, has shared plans to retire at the end of January 2025.

Since Ms. Tinch joined Penn State Health in June of 2019, she helped secure finances to aid a systemwide expansion, led the system's financial team through pandemic challenges and helped the system avoid layoffs that have affected other regional and national health systems, according to a Dec. 18 news release shared with Becker's.

She also supported the system's $217 million financial turnaround from the end of fiscal 2023 to the end of fisca 2024, leaving the system with "solid financial performance through the first quarter of fiscal 2025."

News of Ms. Tinch's retirement comes after Steve Massini, who served as the system's CEO since 2019, retired Oct. 1. Deborah Addo has served as interim CEO since Sept. 27.

Penn State Health plans to conduct a national search for a new CFO once it recruits the new CEO to allow them to aid in the CFO selection process.