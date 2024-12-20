Mercy Health-Lima taps CNO

Mercy Health has named Linsey Paul as the new chief nursing officer for the Mercy Health-Lima market.

Ms. Paul has been serving in this capacity since August 2024, following a decadelong career at Mercy Health, where she has held a variety of nursing leadership roles across the Lima and Springfield markets, according to a Dec. 19 news release shared with Becker's.

In her new role, Ms. Paul is responsible for overseeing nursing operations at Mercy Health—Lima, including bedside care, nursing quality and nursing practices at St. Rita's Medical Center.

Before assuming the CNO role, she served as the assistant chief nursing officer for Mercy Health—Springfield Medical Center. Ms. Paul has also served as an acute care and operations director in Springfield and resumption of care director in the Lima market.