Missouri hospital names interim president

Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville (Mo.) has appointed an interim president following the resignation of Nate Blackford.

Scott Koelliker, RN, has been named interim president, according to an Oct. 28 memo from Davin Turner, DO, the hospital's chief administrative officer, that was sent to staff and shared with Becker's.

Mr. Koelliker has served as interim COO since the summer. He has more than 30 years of healthcare experience, including in hospital inpatient and clinical outpatient roles, Dr. Turner said.

Mr. Blackford will step down from his role Oct. 30. He has led the 51-bed hospital since 2019.