Former Crozer Health CEO joins Illinois system

Kevin Spiegel has joined Vista Health System in Waukegan, Ill., as CEO.

Mr. Spiegel shared news of his new role in an Oct. 16 post on LinkedIn. He most recently served as CEO of a healthcare consulting firm. Prior to that, he spent two years as CEO of Upland, Pa.-based Crozer Health, which is owned by Prospect Medical Holdings. The for-profit company is working to sell Crozer to CHA Partner, which would return the hospitals to nonprofit status.

Vista Health System is anchored by Vista Medical Center East.