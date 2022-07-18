Pennsylvania health system gets 3rd CEO this year

Crozer Health recently named Anthony Esposito CEO. He is the third person to hold that role this year.

The Springfield, Pa.-based health system began 2022 with Peter Adamo serving as CEO. In February, after leading Crozer Health for two years, Mr. Adamo was replaced by Kevin Spiegel.

Mr. Spiegel is an executive at Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, which owns Crozer Health. With Mr. Esposito stepping into the CEO role, Mr. Spiegel returned to Prospect, which owns and operates 17 hospitals, for special projects.

The most-recent CEO change was announced along with two other leadership changes. The health system named a new chief medical officer and president of clinical operations.



The leadership changes were made as Prospect is in the process of selling Crozer Health to Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare.