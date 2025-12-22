5 hospitals seeking CEOs

Here are five hospitals that recently posted job listings seeking CEOs.

The openings come as health system C-suites continue to evolve — with some organizations consolidating executive roles and others expanding leadership responsibilities in response to financial pressure, digital transformation and staffing demands.

At the same time, CEO turnover remains elevated: Hospitals reported a 15.5% increase in CEO exits from January through October 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, according to a report from executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas shared with Becker’s Dec. 2. Becker’s has tracked at least 205 hospital and health system CEO exits — including retirements and resignations — since Jan. 2.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker websites and will be updated routinely. The page was last updated on Dec. 22.

1. Forest View Hospital (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

2. Howard (Wis.) Rehabilitation Hospital

3. Mary Lanning Healthcare (Hastings, Neb.)

4. Regency Hospital Oregon (Ohio)

5. Wekiva Springs Center (Jacksonville, Fla.)