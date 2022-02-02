Pennsylvania health system CEO exits

Crozer Health, a four-hospital system based in Springfield, Pa., has a new CEO, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Feb. 2.

The health system's owner, Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, appointed Kevin Spiegel CEO, according to an internal memo obtained by the Inquirer. He immediately replaced Peter Adamo, who served as CEO of Crozer Health for two years.

For-profit Prospect Medical Holdings put Crozer Health up for sale in October, and it's unclear whether the leadership change holds implications for a potential transaction, according to the report.

Mr. Spiegel is the senior vice president of strategy and revenue development at Prospect Medical Holdings. He previously served as president and CEO of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System.