Crozer Health makes leadership changes as sale looms

Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health has made leadership changes amid Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare's plans to acquire Crozer from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, the health system confirmed in a statement shared with Becker's.

As part of the changes, Anthony Esposito was selected as CEO.

Mr. Esposito most recently served as the president of Crozer Health Medical Group and president of the Prospect Physician Enterprise across the East Coast, according to Crozer Health's statement. He also was CFO of Drexel University College of Medicine and Roxborough Memorial Hospital, both in Philadelphia, and Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, Pa.

In his new role, he replaces Kevin Spiegel, who was appointed CEO in February. Crozer Health's statement said Mr. Spiegel has concluded his CEO role and returned to Prospect for special projects.

Crozer Health also announced the following leadership changes:

Dina Capalongo, DO, was named chief medical officer of Crozer Health and will remain as chief medical officer of Crozer Health Medical Group.

C. Nathan Okechukwu, MD, was named president of clinical operations and will remain chair of the department of medicine.

"We are grateful to the physicians and clinical and support staff for all they have done to transition Crozer Health out of the pandemic and into a solid future," Sam Lee, president of Prospect, said in the Crozer Health statement. "We're excited to announce these changes as we believe leadership should be locally based and include physician leaders."

Dr. Capalongo added: "We will continue our focus on access to quality care for patients, families and our communities."

Prospect announced the planned sale of Crozer Health to ChristianaCare in February. The deal is expected to close later this year.