Minnesota system promotes revenue cycle leader

St. Cloud, Minn.-based CentraCare has named Sherri Liebl vice president of revenue services.

In her new role, Ms. Liebl will lead the development of a comprehensive revenue services model designed to enhance the financial health of the system while ensuring the needs of patients and families are met, according to a Nov. 6 news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Liebl has been with CentraCare for more than 12 years and most recently served as the system's executive director of revenue cycle, according to her LinkedIn page.

"I am excited about the opportunity to align our strategies with organizational goals and leverage data for informed decision-making," she said in the release. "Together, we will create strategies to mitigate payer challenges, reduce costs, improve CentraCare’s financial sustainability, and reduce the cost of care for our patients and families."





