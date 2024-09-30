Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist taps CNO

Giancarlo Lyle-Edrosolo, DNP, RN, is joining Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, N.C., as market chief nurse executive.

He will step into the role Dec. 1, according to an email announcement shared on LinkedIn. As market CNO, Dr. Lyle-Edrosolo will oversee nursing operations at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, an 885-bed tertiary care hospital, five community hospitals, and the system's network of ambulatory sites.

For the past two years, Dr. Lyle-Edrosolo has served as area vice president and chief nursing officer at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is part of Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health, which was formed in 2022 through the merger of Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill. and Milwaukee.