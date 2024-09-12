Boone Health chief medical officer to retire

Robin Blount, MD, will retire in January after nearly a decade as chief medical officer of Boone Health.

She joined the Columbia, Mo.-based health system in 1987 as a private practice internist at Boone Clinic and became CMO of the 392-bed hospital in 2015. During her tenure as CMO, Dr. Blount led the hospital through the pandemic, oversaw two EHR transitions, and guided its transition to an independent facility.

Boone Health became an independent healthcare organization in 2021, formerly owned by St. Louis-based BJC Healthcare.