Boone Hospital Center to split from BJC HealthCare April 1

Columbia, Mo.-based Boone Hospital Center will become an independent organization April 1, separating from St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare, according to local news station KOMU.

BJC HealthCare has managed the county-owned hospital since 1980. However, at the time of renewal of the management contract, BJC and the hospital decided to part ways.

After exploring a potential merger and reviewing proposals from other management partners, Boone Hospital trustees in August 2019 decided to become independent.

The transition was initially slated for Jan. 1, 2021, but was delayed three months. The organizations largely attributed the delay to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Biggest local health systems not interested in buying Tower Health

Union warns against HCA's purchase of rural Georgia hospital

Keck Medicine, Methodist Hospital explore affiliation

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.