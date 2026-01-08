Ohio State primary care clinicians join Mercy Health ACO

Primary care providers at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus have joined the Mercy Health Select Accountable Care Organization.



The partnership took effect Jan. 1 is expected to improve care coordination and outcomes for Medicare patients, health system officials said in a Jan. 8 news release.



Mercy Health Select participates in the Medicare Shared Savings Program and reported generating $85.3 million in savings for CMS in 2024, marking its best performance since joining the program in 2011. The ACO, which covers more than 106,000 beneficiaries across Ohio, Kentucky and Virginia, also reported $62.7 million in shared savings and a 6.3% savings rate for the year.

The move also builds on the Healthy State Alliance, a strategic partnership between Cincinnati-based Mercy Health and Ohio State launched in 2018 focused on statewide health priorities, including efforts to address the opioid epidemic and expand access to cancer and transplant care.