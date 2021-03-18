Keck Medicine, Methodist Hospital explore affiliation

Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC and Arcadia-based Methodist Hospital of Southern California are exploring a clinical affiliation, they said this week.

The organizations signed a letter of intent and are working to finalize details of a final agreement, according to a March 17 news release.

Under the potential affiliation, Methodist Hospital would be brought into the Keck Medicine clinical enterprise, and the organizations would explore opportunities for service growth and investment in the Arcadia community.

Keck Medicine interim CEO Rodney Hanners said Methodist has a long history of providing excellent care in the San Gabriel Valley and the potential to be a strong partner.

"This affiliation would not only complement our current satellite in Arcadia, but also provide opportunities to elevate our entire network that we are excited to explore further," Mr. Hanners said in the news release.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Insight Chicago would buy Mercy Hospital for $1, change its name

OSF HealthCare to acquire majority stake in Kindred hospital, rename it

US settles antitrust case against Geisinger, Evangelical

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.