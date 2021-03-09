OSF HealthCare to acquire majority stake in Kindred hospital, rename it

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare said March 9 it plans to acquire a majority ownership stake in Kindred Hospital Peoria.

Under the deal, subject to regulatory approval, OSF HealthCare will rename the long-term care hospital and will begin operating it as a Catholic healthcare facility.

Kindred and OSF plan to work together to renovate the hospital and build an acute inpatient rehabilitation unit.

"This will allow us to fill a great need in central Illinois by expanding long-term acute care and rehabilitation services for our patients," said Bob Anderson, president of OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. "Ultimately, it's about bringing the best options to those who come to us for care, which in turn, will lessen the impact on other parts of our healthcare ministry."

