Georgia health systems drop plan to combine

Macon, Ga.-based Atrium Health Navicent and Warner Robins, Ga.-based Houston Healthcare have abandoned a plan to combine, according to a joint statement obtained by Becker's Hospital Review Feb. 25.

The hospital systems said the decision to end their "strategic combination" was mutual and a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The yearlong impact of the unforeseen COVID-19 pandemic caused both organizations to reevaluate the parameters of the agreement, and we agreed it was in both of our interests to step away from the combination process," the joint statement from Atrium Health Navicent and Houston Healthcare reads.

The two Georgia health systems began talks to align their organizations in late 2017. It was never considered a merger or acquisition.

Atrium Health Navicent and Houston Healthcare said they remain committed to working together to enhance patient care and improve access to services in Georgia.

"Both organizations express their gratitude to those who have worked diligently on the proposed combination over the past three years and the many community and industry leaders and their employees who supported the partnership," the statement concludes.

