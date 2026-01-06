Rural Colorado hospitals to forge joint venture

Community Care Alliance, part of the Western Healthcare Alliance, and the Eastern Plains Health Consortium have shared plans to form a joint venture to unite rural Colorado hospitals from the Western Slope to the Eastern Plains through a shared clinical network.

CCA comprises 28 independent primary care providers and hospital program participants, with one in Utah, according to its website. EPHC comprises 15 member hospitals, according to its website.

The partnership aims to expand rural contract leverage while improving care coordination and quality across the state. EPHC will take an equity stake in the joint venture, and a shared governance will be established to improve collaboration while ensuring local autonomy for both networks and all clinic and hospital members, according to a Jan. 6 news release shared with Becker’s.

“This joint venture is an important moment for rural healthcare, bringing together two successful organizations to build on each other’s strengths,” Zachary D’Argonne, CEO of EPHC, said in the release. “It is a meaningful step forward for our hospitals, and we are excited about what this partnership makes possible for rural communities across the state.”

The collaboration aims to address mounting pressures facing rural hospitals, including upcoming changes to federal and state payment programs. Through collective strength, the networks hope to secure better contract terms with commercial, Medicare, Medicaid and employer contracting.

The joint venture is expected to be formally established in early 2026, with additional details on governance and implementation to follow.