OU Medicine inks merger to form academic health system

Oklahoma City-based OU Medicine and its parent organization have signed a letter of intent to merge with the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine to create an academic health system.

Under the proposed deal, the organizations' hospitals and clinics would merge and the OU College of Medicine would create a new clinic practice to deliver care within OU Health facilities.

"This merger has long been envisioned for Oklahoma by both our hospital and clinic leadership," Jason Sanders, MD, acting board chair of OU Medicine, said in a news release. "We know that this is a giant leap forward for healthcare in our state."

The organizations will now work to finalize a definitive agreement, which is subject to approval by the OU Board of Regents, the OU Medicine Board of Directors and the University Hospitals Authority and Trust Board of Directors.



More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Troubled Pennsylvania health system looks for a buyer

FTC closes investigation after Georgia health systems abandon merger

UnityPoint Health sells Iowa hospital



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.