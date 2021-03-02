UnityPoint Health sells Iowa hospital

Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System acquired Keokuk (Iowa) Area Hospital from West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health on March 1.

With the transaction finalized, the hospital's name was changed to Blessing Health Keokuk. It is Blessing Health System's third hospital.

Blessing Health System leaders said the system will make investments in the hospital and reopen the Keokuk Medical Clinic, which closed two years ago. The clinic will be named Blessing Health Keokuk Clinic.

