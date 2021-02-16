Ohio health system finalizes deal for 4th hospital

Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System has finalized an agreement to acquire Fayette County Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Washington Court House, Ohio.

Fayette County commissioners announced Feb. 15 that the deal had been finalized, but financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Under the agreement, Fayette County Memorial Hospital will join Adena Health May 2 and change its name to Adena Fayette Medical Center.

"In today's healthcare landscape, strong, regional networks are vital, and we are excited about Fayette County Memorial Hospital becoming part of our Adena family," Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham said in a news release. "By adding FCMH, we ensure close to home access to critical medical services for the residents of Fayette County and further advance our delivery of care across the region."

With the addition of Fayette County Memorial Hospital, Adena Health will include four hospitals and several clinics and urgent care centers.

