FTC closes investigation after Georgia health systems abandon merger

The Federal Trade Commission has closed its investigation into the proposed merger of Macon, Ga.-based Atrium Health Navicent and Warner Robins, Ga.-based Houston Healthcare after the health systems called off their plan to combine.

The FTC announced March 3 that commission staff recommended challenging the transaction after determining it would eliminate competition and raise healthcare costs in central Georgia. The FTC said the health systems' decision to call off the deal is "great news" for patients.

"The proposed transaction threatened to increase healthcare costs for employers and patients in the region and would have substantially lessened competition that has benefited the community through expansion of healthcare services and improved quality of care," acting FTC Chair Rebecca Kelly Slaughter said in a news release.

The commission voted 4-0 to disclose the investigation and close it.



