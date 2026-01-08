Kentucky system expands care, workforce after UK HealthCare integration

UK St. Claire in Morehead, Ky., has undergone significant medical services expansion and workforce development since it joined Lexington-based UK HealthCare in July 2024.

At the time of integration, St. Claire HealthCare featured its 139-bed hospital, seven primary care locations, a multispecialty medical pavilion, a pediatrics clinic, two urgent care centers, an outpatient center, a retail pharmacy, a medical equipment and supply store, and a counseling center.

The two parties had collaborated for more than six decades prior to the integration. Over the past three years, UK St. Claire has recruited 43 physicians and added nine specialty service lines to its care region, including endocrinology, neurology and vascular surgery, according to a Jan. 8 news release.

The integration strengthened workforce training, with around $1.53 million in postsecondary investments supporting imaging, physician assistant and nursing programs. UK St. Claire will also launch MyChart this summer.

“Being part of UK HealthCare means more services, more physicians and the ability to care for our neighbors close to home while remaining connected to the Commonwealth’s flagship university,” Donald Lloyd II, president and CEO of UK St. Claire, said in the release.