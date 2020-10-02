Missouri hospital's quest to become independent delayed amid pandemic

Columbia, Mo.-based Boone Hospital Center will become an independent organization three months later than planned, according to The Columbia Daily Tribune.

St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare has managed the county-owned hospital since 1980. However, at the time of renewal of the management contract, BJC and the hospital decided to part ways.

After exploring a potential merger and reviewing proposals from other management partners, Boone Hospital trustees in August 2019 decided to become independent.

The transition, initially slated for Jan. 1, 2021, will instead be April 1, 2021.

The delay is largely attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare organizations said.

"The Trustees are committed to a successful transition for Boone Hospital," said Boone Hospital Center Chair Jerry Kennett. "Obviously, some things have happened outside of our control that have caused us to make some adjustments. Instead of rushing to meet a date, we are going to make sure we get it right."

