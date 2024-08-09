MetroHealth dismisses CEO

Cleveland-based MetroHealth System's board voted Aug. 9 to terminate President and CEO Airica Steed, EdD, RN.

The board and Dr. Steed "fundamentally disagree about the priorities and performance standards needed from our CEO for MetroHealth to fulfill its mission," E. Harry Walker, MD, board chair, said in an Aug. 9 news release from the health system.

“We believe Dr. Steed's performance is not meeting the needs of MetroHealth," Dr. Walker said. "As a result, we have lost confidence in her ability to lead the organization going forward and believe it would not be in the best interest of the System for her to continue in her position."

The termination comes less than three weeks after Dr. Steed took a temporary medical leave of absence on July 23. Christine Alexander-Rager, MD, was named acting president and CEO on July 26.

Dr. Steed became president and CEO in 2022, succeeding Akram Boutros, MD, who was fired after the board cited findings of $1.9 million in supplemental bonuses Dr. Boutros authorized for himself.

Dr. Steed was not immediately available for comment.






