MaineHealth names new CFO

Portland-based MaineHealth has named Richard Bayman its next CFO.

Mr. Bayman will begin the role in January, according to a Dec. 12 MaineHealth news release shared with Becker's. He succeeds Albert Swallow III, who announced in May that he would be retiring in early 2025 after a decade in the role and 30 years with the health system.

MaineHealth's new CFO most recently served as managing director of Cincinnati-based Fifth Third Bank’s Healthcare Investment Banking Group, where he led the Health Systems and Higher Education practice, according to the release.

Mr. Bayman has more than two decades of experience as a strategic advisor for nonprofit health systems, according to the release. He has worked with several health systems, including Detroit-based Henry Ford Health, Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health, Seattle Children's Hospital and Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health. He has advised on acquisition, divestiture and joint venture transactions for health systems and ancillary service providers.

"Rich’s experience and collaborative leadership style make him uniquely qualified to guide MaineHealth through the evolving financial and strategic challenges facing health systems," MaineHealth CEO Andy Mueller, MD, said in the release. "He has a proven track record of building trusted relationships and delivering strategic insights that align with our commitment to providing exceptional care to the communities we serve."