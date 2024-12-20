MaineHealth taps regional chief medical officer

Charles "Chuck" Morris, MD, is transitioning from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston to Portland-based MaineHealth, where he will serve as regional chief medical officer.

Dr. Morris will lead MaineHealth's Southern region beginning in January after serving as chief medical officer of Brigham and Women's Hospital since 2022. Dr. Morris will also take on the role of chief medical officer of MaineHealth Maine Medical Center, according to a Dec. 19 news release.

Dr. Morris will succeed Joel Botler, MD, who is retiring after 45 years.