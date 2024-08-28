Care New England hospital taps chief medical officer

Providence, R.I.-based Care New England Health System has named Lisa Rameaka, MD, chief medical officer at its Women & Infants Hospital.

Dr. Rameaka had been serving as CMO on an interim basis at the hospital since March. Previously, she was interim CMO at Care New England's Kent Hospital in Warwick, R.I., according to an Aug. 28 news release sent to Becker's.

Women & Infants Hospital is a major teaching affiliate of The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. Approximately 8,500 babies are delivered at the hospital annually, making it the ninth largest stand-alone obstetrical facility in the country.