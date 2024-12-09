Mayo Clinic CIO retires

Cris Ross, CIO of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, has retired, according to a health system spokesperson.

Mr. Ross served as IT chief of the academic health system from 2012 until November 2024, per his LinkedIn page. Prior to joining Mayo Clinic, he worked as executive vice president and general manager of clinical operability for e-prescriber Surescripts and CIO of CVS MinuteClinic and UnitedHealth Group's behavioral health arm.

In recent years, he touted Mayo Clinic's artificial intelligence collaborations with Google and Microsoft. He also helped build up Mayo's virtual care capabilities during the pandemic and move the health system to a single Epic EHR, a project that cost $1.5 billion.

"Some technologies just don't resonate with patients, or clinicians find that they don't improve outcomes," he told Becker's in 2019. "I've got a bunch of apps on my phone that I use constantly. Some others I used for a while, and then found they weren't as important to me anymore. Healthcare will be judged by consumers in the same ways."

Mr. Ross continues to act as a senior advisor for venture capital firm Insight Partners.