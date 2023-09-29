Mayo Clinic, Microsoft roll out generative AI project

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is deploying generative artificial intelligence technology from Microsoft to automate tasks for clinicians.

Mayo is rolling out the Microsoft 365 Copilot, which combines large language models with organizational data to streamline administrative work, such as filling out forms for physicians. Hundreds of clinicians and other healthcare workers at Mayo are testing out an early access version of the program. It can be used across emails, meeting transcripts, chats, calendars and documents.

"Privacy, ethics and safety are at the forefront of Mayo Clinic's work with generative AI and large language models," said Mayo Clinic CIO Cris Ross in a Sept. 28 news release. "Using AI-powered tech will enhance Mayo Clinic's ability to lead the transformation of healthcare while focusing on what matters most — providing the best possible care to our patients."