How Mayo, Mass General Brigham, Providence are using generative AI, virtual nursing

From generative artificial intelligence to virtual nursing, health systems have been investing a lot of resources in digital innovation. Here are 24 projects Becker's has reported on in the past month.

— Amazon subsidiary One Medical plans to open its 11th clinic in the Washington, D.C., area, expanding its partnership with Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health, ARLNow reported May 24.

— St. Paul, Minn.-based Gillette Children's is using AI to automate its scheduling, pre-visit registration, appointment reminders and clinical intake forms.

— Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital is looking to expand its hospital-at-home program after one year of operation in order to treat transplant patients, Fox affiliate WTVT reported May 23.

— Detroit-based Henry Ford Health tapped an AI spinoff from Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham to automate bedside medical coding.

— West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health and Tampa General Hospital invested in remote care platform HealthSnap as part of a $9 million funding round.

— Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System launched a $100 million venture fund that will back digital health and other innovation-focused startups.

— Peoria-based OSF HealthCare and Bradley University gave out their first Innovation for Health grants totaling nearly $200,000, the 15-hospital system said June 1.

— Physicians from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and data scientists from Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care are coming together to advance AI in healthcare.

— Ascension Ventures, part of St. Louis-based Ascension, and CVS Health Ventures participated in a $166 million funding round May 31 for Strive Health, a tech-enabled kidney care provider that focuses on value-based care.

— The venture capital arms of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and Cleveland-based University Hospitals joined a $20 million series B financing round for clinical workforce intelligence company Axuall.

— Renton, Wash.-based Providence is rolling out a new virtual nursing program across eight hospitals after a successful pilot at a Texas facility.

— Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, based in Lebanon, N.H., is getting a $2 million center that will focus on precision medicine and AI.

— Mayo Clinic's new clinical spaces, part of a $1 billion expansion, will interact with data from patient wearables, the Star Tribune reported June 5.

— Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center used ChatGPT to speed up review and improvement of computer system alerts that are used to support clinical decision-making and found that the technology could provide top-rated suggestions.

— MemorialCare Innovation Fund, the investment arm of Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare, joined a $13 million series B investment round for AI-powered healthcare workforce company Laudio.

— Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System and UnityPoint Health invested in a $25 million series B funding round for data analytics company Carta Healthcare.

— Mayo Clinic partnered with Google Cloud on a generative AI application to improve outcomes, researchers and clinical workflows.

— Clinicians at New York City-based NYU Langone Health are using an AI algorithm that can predict the chance of a discharged patient being readmitted within a month.

— MedStar Health partnered with tech company Luna to provide in-home physical therapy to the health system's patients.

— Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health and its innovation accelerator program, Bear's Den, invested in software company Canary Speech, a company that assesses digital biomarkers.

— Medivis, an augmented reality medtech company, raised $20 million in a series A financing round that saw participation from Mayo Clinic and Disney CEO Bob Iger.

— Mass General Brigham is testing out generative AI for patient portal messages and clinical notes and has used the technology to create a video.

— Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health released a health data hub that community members can access for free to spot and analyze local health trends, according to the Sentinel-Tribune in Bowling Green, Ohio.

— The Permanente Medical Group, part of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, launched a new AI and machine learning program that will grant three to five health systems up to $750,000.