How 2 health systems will 'meet patients in their homes' with $9M investment

West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health and Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital invested in remote care platform HealthSnap as part of a $9 million funding round.

The company, which provides virtual care and remote patient monitoring for chronic disease management, said it plans to use the investment to expand nationally to develop new clinical use cases.

"Health systems have reached a turning point in their care delivery and population health strategy," said Matthew Warrens, managing director of Innovation at UnityPoint Health, in a May 17 news release. "If we want to continue to provide world-class personalized care at scale, when and where patients want to receive it, we need to continuously invest in novel technology and partnerships that meet patients in their homes."

The oversubscribed series A financing round brings HealthSnap's total funding to $17.1 million.

"Implementing technology to monitor our patients from the comfort of their own home can be a highly effective way to avoid costly and unnecessary return visits to the hospital, while vastly improving our patients' satisfaction and ability to manage their care remotely," stated Rachel Feinman, vice president of innovation at Tampa General Hospital and managing director of TGH Innoventures.