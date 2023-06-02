Illinois health system awards $200K in inaugural innovation grants

Peoria-based OSF HealthCare and Bradley University gave out their first Innovation for Health grants totaling nearly $200,000, the 15-hospital system said June 1.

They will be awarded twice a year with joint funding from the two organizations. The inaugural grants went to these projects and lead researchers:

Toward Automation of a 4D Heart from Retrospectively Gated Cardiac CT Scans

Matthew Bramlet, MD, OSF HealthCare

Samuel Hawkins, PhD, Bradley University

Pulmonary Acoustic Sensor Telemetry Array

Adam Cross, MD, OSF HealthCare

Suruz Miah, PhD, Bradley University

Connor Davey, OSF HealthCare

Reid Jockisch, OSF HealthCare

Characterization of Changes in Biomechanical Properties and Cell Aggression in Ovarian Cancer Stem Cells Following Exposure to Chemotherapy

Kalyani Nair, PhD, Bradley University

Craig Cady, PhD, Bradley University

Daniel Chan, MD, PhD, OSF HealthCare

Humanizing Breast Cancer Prevention: A Community-Based Approach to Increase Health Literacy and Address Breast Cancer Health Disparities among Local Underserved Women

Heather Ford, Bradley University

Scott Barrows, OSF HealthCare

Tianjiao (Grace) Wang, PhD, Bradley University

Rachelle Pavelko, PhD, Bradley University

Mary Stapel, MD, OSF HealthCare