Illinois health system awards $200K in inaugural innovation grants

Peoria-based OSF HealthCare and Bradley University gave out their first Innovation for Health grants totaling nearly $200,000, the 15-hospital system said June 1.
They will be awarded twice a year with joint funding from the two organizations. The inaugural grants went to these projects and lead researchers:
Toward Automation of a 4D Heart from Retrospectively Gated Cardiac CT Scans
Matthew Bramlet, MD, OSF HealthCare
Samuel Hawkins, PhD, Bradley University
Pulmonary Acoustic Sensor Telemetry Array
Adam Cross, MD, OSF HealthCare
Suruz Miah, PhD, Bradley University
Connor Davey, OSF HealthCare
Reid Jockisch, OSF HealthCare
Characterization of Changes in Biomechanical Properties and Cell Aggression in Ovarian Cancer Stem Cells Following Exposure to Chemotherapy
Kalyani Nair, PhD, Bradley University
Craig Cady, PhD, Bradley University
Daniel Chan, MD, PhD, OSF HealthCare
Humanizing Breast Cancer Prevention: A Community-Based Approach to Increase Health Literacy and Address Breast Cancer Health Disparities among Local Underserved Women
Heather Ford, Bradley University
Scott Barrows, OSF HealthCare
Tianjiao (Grace) Wang, PhD, Bradley University
Rachelle Pavelko, PhD, Bradley University
Mary Stapel, MD, OSF HealthCare