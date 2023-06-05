Dartmouth Hitchcock to open $2M AI center

Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, based in Lebanon, N.H., is getting a $2 million center that will focus on precision medicine and artificial intelligence.

The center, dubbed Center for Precision Health and Artificial Intelligence, will be located on Dartmouth Hitchcock's campus and aims to create AI-based diagnostic tools, optimize treatment strategies, and analyze biomedical data to assess and treat patients, according to a June 5 press release from Dartmouth.

The funding for the new center comes from Hanover, N.H.-based Dartmouth College's Geisel School of Medicine and Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Cancer Center.

Both entities will be representatives and stakeholders of the new center, along with Dartmouth Health.